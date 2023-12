ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stay awake and warm going into 2024 with a free hot cup of coffee from Stewart’s Shops! On Sunday, Stewart’s will be offering a free hot coffee from 6 p.m. to close at any location.

Stewart’s will be offering a plethora of flavors including House Blend, Decaf, Richer Roast, French Vanilla, Maple French Toast, and Blueberry Crumble. Additionally, limited edition Peppermint Mocha will be offered with a variety of creamers and sweeteners.