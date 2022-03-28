ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Time is running out for federal student loan borrowers who have not had to pay on their loans since March 2020. Approximately 12% of all New Yorkers owe $91.9 billion in student loans with an average loan debt of $38,107, according to Education Data Initiative. For those with federal loans, payments will resume on May 1.

There are ways to modify or get a deferment on federal student loans but there are also programs offered by the New York Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) that could eliminate student debt or at least give borrowers more time before they must start paying them back.

HESC has loan forgiveness programs for social workers, teachers, nurses, farmworkers, and a program that allows eligible New Yorkers to get their loans paid for two years. Check out the loan forgiveness programs HESC offers below along with a description of the program.

The programs could have further qualifications. Click on the program name to go to the HESC website for full details about the program.

These programs are available to New York residents only and require the borrower to be up to date with loans. Loans cannot be in default. For information on federal student loan forgiveness programs, the U.S. Department of Education said borrowers should contact their loan provider directly.