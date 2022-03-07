ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the deadline for filing personal income tax fast approaching, fear can begin to loom over the heads of millions of Americans who owe money to Uncle Sam. The average household in the United States pays over $10,000 in federal income taxes each year. While that obligation is a national one, there is a big difference when it comes to state and local taxes.

To explore which states give taxpayers a break, Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians. The study went on to calculate relative income tax obligations by applying each state’s income tax rate to the average American’s income.

In New York, the study concluded taxpayers owe more than those in 47 other states and the District of Columbia- with the empire state ranking third for highest tax rates in the nation. A full break-down of New York’s tax rates is as follows, compared to national medians:

Overall Rank

(1=Lowest) State Effective Total State & Local Tax Rates on Median U.S. Household* Annual State & Local Taxes on Median U.S. Household* % Difference Between State & U.S. Avg.** Annual State & Local Taxes on Median State Household*** Adjusted Overall Rank (based on Cost of Living Index) 1 Alaska 5.84% $3,694 -45.91% $4,585 3 2 Delaware 6.25% $3,949 -42.18% $4,366 1 3 Montana 7.11% $4,495 -34.19% $4,302 2 4 Nevada 7.94% $5,021 -26.49% $5,184 10 5 Wyoming 8.05% $5,092 -25.45% $5,184 8 6 Florida 8.23% $5,204 -23.81% $4,820 5 7 Utah 8.34% $5,274 -22.78% $6,194 9 8 Idaho 8.43% $5,329 -21.98% $4,870 6 9 Colorado 8.54% $5,402 -20.91% $6,617 13 10 Tennessee 8.72% $5,513 -19.29% $4,551 4 11 California 8.96% $5,664 -17.07% $8,590 32 12 Oregon 8.99% $5,686 -16.75% $6,598 24 13 District of Columbia 9.04% $5,715 -16.32% $9,563 42 14 South Carolina 9.05% $5,721 -16.24% $4,818 11 15 Alabama 9.11% $5,756 -15.72% $4,511 7 16 Arizona 9.53% $6,026 -11.77% $5,820 14 17 West Virginia 9.70% $6,132 -10.22% $4,413 12 18 North Dakota 10.03% $6,343 -7.14% $6,253 23 19 New Hampshire 10.07% $6,364 -6.82% $7,583 33 20 New Mexico 10.54% $6,663 -2.45% $5,257 20 21 Georgia 10.57% $6,683 -2.15% $5,989 15 22 North Carolina 10.62% $6,712 -1.73% $5,744 17 23 Louisiana 10.64% $6,723 -1.56% $5,240 19 24 Hawaii 10.66% $6,736 -1.37% $9,621 45 25 Virginia 10.75% $6,794 -0.53% $7,966 26 26 Massachusetts 10.91% $6,897 0.99% $9,979 43 27 South Dakota 11.16% $7,055 3.30% $6,095 27 28 Missouri 11.25% $7,113 4.15% $6,026 16 29 Minnesota 11.28% $7,133 4.43% $7,779 29 30 Arkansas 11.29% $7,138 4.50% $5,221 18 31 Oklahoma 11.44% $7,235 5.92% $5,673 22 32 Maryland 11.49% $7,261 6.31% $10,011 46 33 Vermont 11.62% $7,347 7.57% $7,498 41 34 Maine 11.82% $7,473 9.42% $6,800 40 35 Indiana 11.83% $7,480 9.51% $6,289 28 36 Mississippi 11.97% $7,570 10.83% $5,382 21 37 Washington 12.02% $7,601 11.29% $9,732 39 38 Michigan 12.23% $7,734 13.24% $6,394 25 39 Kentucky 12.48% $7,893 15.56% $6,120 30 40 Rhode Island 12.66% $8,006 17.22% $8,966 50 41 Texas 12.79% $8,083 18.34% $7,212 34 42 New Jersey 12.84% $8,117 18.85% $11,906 48 43 Ohio 13.18% $8,329 21.95% $6,724 31 44 Iowa 13.19% $8,337 22.07% $7,056 35 45 Wisconsin 13.22% $8,357 22.36% $7,586 37 46 Nebraska 13.27% $8,386 22.79% $7,214 38 47 Kansas 13.43% $8,491 24.32% $7,298 36 48 Pennsylvania 13.97% $8,830 29.29% $8,138 44 49 New York 14.08% $8,900 30.30% $11,024 49 50 Connecticut 14.85% $9,385 37.41% $11,631 51 51 Illinois 15.01% $9,488 38.92% $9,200 47 Source: WalletHub

Surprisingly, according to the study, low income taxes don’t always mean low taxes as a whole. For example, in the state of Washington, where residents don’t pay income tax, they still end up spending over 8% of their annual income on sales and excise taxes.

Moral of the story? The government will somehow make up for it if you think you’re lucking out this income tax season- which has led 81% of people, according to a 2022 taxpayer survey, to believe the government does not spend its tax dollars wisely.