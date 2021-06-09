SU professor launching gameshow archives at Strong Museum of Play in Rochester

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bob Boden, an adjunct professor at Syracuse University and veteran TV game show producer has partnered with The Strong National Museum of Play and producer Howard Blumenthal to launch the National Archives of Gameshow History.

The National Archives of Game Show History will feature the earliest panel shows and quiz scandals, games and puzzles of the 1970s, the big money network series and the classic games now in primetime.

The National Archives of Game-Show History will focus on acquiring the records and materials of the many professional producers, performers, directors, designers, writers, executives, and staff members who have been involved in all facets of game show development, production, marketing, and distribution. The materials they provide—scripts, set designs, props, technical plans, marketing materials, creative plans, production plans, and more—will form the heart of the new archives. The Strong National Museum of Play

Video interviews with creators, producers, hosts and iconic contestants will also be produced. To read more about Boden, Blumenthal, and the museum, click here.