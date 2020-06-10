Interactive Maps

SUNY Brockport officials sued for racial discrimination

State News
BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Top officials at SUNY Brockport have been sued for racial discrimination.

President Heidi Macpherson and Vice President of Advancement Mike Andriatch are being sued by Victoria Elsenheimer for allegedly failing to promote her due to racial bias.

Elsenheimer, who is an African American, has been an administrative assistant to the Andriatch since 2003.

Officials allegedly promoted three White women in comparable positions to executive assistants, despite Elsenheimer having more experience.

While she eventually did get the promotion, Elsenheimer said that only happened after going to Human Resources.

