SUNY celebrates Pride Week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The last full week of June is being celebrated on State University of New York campuses as Pride Week.

To kick-off the week, SUNY hosted its Pride Art Gallery Opening on Monday, June 21. This virtual gallery features student and faculty works in visual art, film, fashion, photography and music mediums.

Additionally throughout the week, SUNY will host a Pride Networking night on Thursday, June 24.

Following the week, and to conclude Pride Month. SUNY will also host an in-person celebration in New York City, Pridefest. This event will take place in Greenwich Village on 4th Avenue on Sunday, June 27.

The final event of SUNY’s Pride Month will be its annual Spectrum Conference. This is the nation’s largest education conference focused on preventing and responding to sexual and interpersonal violence against members of the LGBTQI+ community.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras released the following statement regarding the weeklong celebration:

Throughout the month of June and now during Pride Week, we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community across the State University of New York, our State, and beyond. In doing so, we amplify voices for equality, and freedom from discrimination, harassment, hate, and violence. We are fostering discussions among our faculty, staff, and students about the degree to which our campuses are inclusive of LGBTQIA+ students and employees, and how we can do so to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging on our campuses. While the U.S. Department of Education endorsed Title IX protections last week for transgender students that generated optimism, we know there is still much work to be done. Our commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community is unwavering. We will continue to take action to remove barriers so that all who work, teach, and study at SUNY can be their authentic selves and thrive. At SUNY, we strive to be that welcoming environment—one rooted in respect and understanding—and we will continue to fight for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community—especially our students, faculty, staff, their families, and allies—every step of the way. SUNY Cancellor Jim Malatras

Chancellor Malatras also delivered the following remarks at the start of Pride Month 2021: