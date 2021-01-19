SUNY Chancellor thanks Potsdam for serving as COVID-19 vaccination site

St. Lawrence Health System is collaborating with SUNY Potsdam, New York State, and St. Lawrence County Board of Health to establish a public vaccination center. The Fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has been transformed into a mass vaccination location.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras extended his gratitude to SUNY Potsdam for serving as state COVID-19 vaccination site.

SUNY Potsdam, in Potsdam, New York, was officially designated a New York State COVID-19 vaccination site during the second week of January. The site is now online and administering doses of the vaccine to eligible local residents and employees.

The site required the University to convert the fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall into St. Lawrence County’s first mass vaccination site.

His message included thanking the President of SUNY Potsdam and highlighting the roles SUNY Potsdam has taken throughout the pandemic.

Chancellor Malatras stated the following.

“From the start, SUNY Potsdam has been all in helping New York battle COVID-19 from producing face shields from its 3D printers, to supplying much needed personal protective equipment, to providing living space to individuals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 last spring, and now to serving as a vaccination site. My thanks to President Esterberg and her team for their ongoing partnership with the community to help one another during these unprecedented times.”

A full list of eligible individuals currently able to receive the vaccine in New York State, can be found on the New York State Department of Health website.