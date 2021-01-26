SUNY Chancellor to deliver 2021 State of the University System address

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras will deliver his 2021 State of the University System address on Tuesday.

This, as local SUNY schools gear up to start the new semester next week with precautions in place, as COVID-19 still presents a threat. The universities are playing a big role in vaccination efforts as well, with several schools in the SUNY system serving as vaccination sites.

You can view a livestream of Malatras’ address at noon.

