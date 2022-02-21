ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—In Governor Hochul’s State of the State address, she directed The State University of New York to end the practice of withholding transcripts from students who owe their school money— such as parking fines, tuition, and library fines. This does not include student loan debt.

“Now that the practice is done, it enables students to enroll. It enables students to get that job. Many jobs want to see the transcript. They want proof of your credentials,” said SUNY Press Secretary, Holly Liapis.

Liapis said this means students can signup for courses without having to be delayed.

“A student shouldn’t be hindered from registering for spring classes. If they can’t do that, then they register for fall classes, you’re holding them back,” explained Liapis. “So if we can really expand the amount of time they can payback their bills to campus, register with all their classmates, that’s a good success.”

We are still waiting to hear how long SUNY students have to pay off their debt. However, Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, was told the goal is to give them as much time as possible.

Governor Hochul recently tweeting, “I applaud SUNY for taking this next step to further address punitive barriers to opportunity in order to support their students.”

According to Governor Hochul’s office, while 50 percent of SUNY students graduate debt free, others on average, have an outstanding balance of nearly $4,000 dollars. As of 2020, about 19,000 students still owed their SUNY Campus money.

At the end of January, The SUNY board of Trustees approved to end the withholding transcripts.

“The other thing that they did, was they set in motion that the chancellor would have the authority, she would be empowered to look at all debt collection practices,” said Liapis. “So, that’s what she’s doing now.”