SUNY expands mental health services

(WIVB) — SUNY leaders are urging students to take care of their mental health over the Thanksgiving break.
They’re offering several services for students to get help.
SUNY launched the “Reach Out SUNY” campaign earlier this semester to build awareness toward resources and to take away the stigma associated with asking for help.
Here’s a list of available resources:
- ThrivingCampus: This is a web-based application that all students can use to connect to off-campus resources across the state and the nation; this can be as part of a referral process with a campus counseling center, or entirely on their own through provider directories created for each campus. Instead of a student having to search across multiple platforms, ThrivingCampus allows a student to browse, filter, and contact providers in one place. It also gives campus counseling centers the option to create custom referral lists for individual students who may need more support and to check in with students that have been referred to off-campus resources. The app is available to all current students at no cost through October 2021.
- Student Tele-Counseling Hubs: First piloted in 2018 thanks to New York State funding, the Student Tele-Counseling Network (STCN) currently offers tele-counseling services to students at select campuses through Upstate Medical University and soon through SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. The program connects students to a physician, psychologist, or nurse practitioner on a secure online platform. Those professionals help with a wide range of mental health issues, from anxiety to depression to eating disorders. These services are provided at a non-out-of-pocket cost.
- Virtual Campus Counseling Centers: For SUNY campuses with counseling center services on-site, campuses will provide services by phone or by video tele-counseling.
- Crisis Text Line: Staffed 24/7/365 by trained volunteers skilled in active listening, Crisis Text Line helps individuals in distress move from a hot moment to a cool calm. There is a New York-specific keyword for Crisis Text Line: SUNY participants can text “Got5U” to 741-741.
- New York State COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline, Project Hope: Staffed by trained volunteers, Project Hope provides support to New Yorkers that are impacted by COVID-19, 8 AM to 10 PM, 7 days a week. The service is free, confidential, and anonymous. The hotline number is: 1-844-863-9314.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 160 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK). It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
- New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline: Domestic violence is much more than the physical abuse, and can also include emotional, psychological, financial and sexual abuse. The hotline number is 1-800-942-6906, English & Español/Multi-language Accessibility, or deaf or hard of hearing: 711. In New York City, individuals can call 1-800-621-HOPE (4673) or dial 311TDD: 1-800-810-7444
- Veterans Crisis Line: SUNY Veterans and others may find support through the Veterans crisis line. The hotline is 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and Press 1, text 838255, or chat at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/chat. For TTY users: use current preferred relay service or dial 711, then 1-800-273-8255.
