SUNY gives grants to expand food pantry resources at colleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Universities of New York are working to reverse food insecurity for college students by partnering with local food pantries.

Every SUNY campus has a food pantry or has partnered with a food pantry. Since 2019, those pantries have had nearly 320,000 visits. And since the start of the pandemic, campuses have experienced a big increase in food pantry usage.

Roughly 50% of SUNY’s 64 campuses are equipped with refrigerators. Those without are considered “dry pantries” and are limited in the types of food stored.

Now, student associations or campus food pantry coordinators who do not have the financial means to acquire a refrigerator can apply and receive grants of up to $1,000 from SUNY on behalf of their campus.

To Apply for the Grant, Click Here.

Refrigeration can store and provide fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat products to improve students’ overall nutritional well-being.

“The profound impact of COVID-19 on our students will linger for months and years to come if we fail to address critical issues like food insecurity—which has spiked noticeably over the last 12 months,” said Chancellor Jim Malatras. “More of our students cannot focus on coursework because they’re preoccupied wondering where to find their next meal. Hunger is a major threat to those students’ long-term success in life, and so we must act intentionally to reverse this cycle of poverty and inequity that ravages the same people over and over again. I urge every campus without a refrigerator in their food pantry to apply for a grant so that we can adequately store and provide nutritious meals to each and every student in need. I want to once again thank the SUNY Student Voices Action Committee—a dedicated group of students fighting to improve the student experience at SUNY—for raising the food refrigeration issue and for representing the members of our student body in most need of your help.”

In addition to having food pantries on campuses, Chancellor Malatras has established additional programs to get resources and food to students as part of the SUNY for All program. Last month, he announced a partnership with Feeding New York to help approximately three million New Yorkers utilizing regional food banks with a gateway to SUNY’s free Online Training Center.

New York’s regional Food Banks will help deliver enrollment opportunities and support to the nearly three million New Yorkers currently facing food insecurity. As part of the partnership, SUNY will conduct joint enrollment webinars with food banks on a quarterly basis. Participating regional Food Banks are:

City Harvest

Feeding Westchester

FeedMore Western NY

Foodlink

Food Bank of Central New York

Food Bank of the Southern Tier

Island Harvest Food Bank

Long Island Cares, Inc.

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY

Also last month, Chancellor Malatras announced a SUNY for All Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program enrollment initiative to assist 10,000 students facing food insecurity within SUNY’s free Online Training Center, Education Opportunity Centers, and Advanced Technology Training and Information Networking labs. It is designed to help those who are eligible for benefits, but who—for a wide range of reasons—don’t sign up. An internal survey of SUNY students showed that only 23 percent of eligible students considered even enrolling in SNAP. The new enrollment initiative was implemented to boost the number of applicants.

To learn more about the SUNY for All programs, visit suny.edu/sunyforall.