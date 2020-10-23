SUNY issues statement on importance of diversity training

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York is focusing on the importance of diversity training.

Community members from the State University of New York have issued a joint statement focusing on the importance of system-wide diversity training.

According to SUNY, this proceeded the Executive Statement issued by the White House on September 22, which eliminated the use of mode diversity, equity, and inclusion training concepts by federal agencies. The joint statement claims that this Executive Order contradicts the goals of SUNY, including fairness and equity.

As segment reads:

This prohibition on discussion of “divisive concepts” is in direct contravention of The State University of New York’s goals, our academic freedom, and our constitutional rights to free speech and expression. Indeed, it is our job as a university system to raise difficult issues, ask tough questions, and move along on an arc that “bends toward justice.”

The joint statement was issued on October 22, and over 1,300 individuals signed the document. This included SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, the SUNY Board of Trustees, campus presidents, students, faculty and staff.

The full joint statement, “Message to SUNY Community about the Importance of Diversity Training” can be found on the State University of New York website.