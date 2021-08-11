SUNY Oneonta prepares for the fall term as COVID cases rise

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — We’re less than two weeks from the start of SUNY Oneonta’s fall term and COVID cases continue to rise across the state and Country. SUNY Oneonta’s Provost Richard Lee spoke about the school’s plan.

“We’re bringing over 50 counties of students worth to Oneonta from 25ish different states including some with very high transmission and low vaccination rates,” Lee explained. “Our obligation is to put the care and safety of the community first as we always have.”

The college will require vaccinations for all students living in residential housing, masks are required in every building, even if you’re vaccinated, and those who are not vaccinated will be required to go through weekly testing. The school does not require all students to be vaccinated at this time but that could change.

“We will be requiring full vaccination for anyone with a physical presence on campus who is a student as soon as the FDA gives approval to one of the three major vaccines,” Lee said.

Once the FDA approves either the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer vaccine students will have 30 days to get their shots, that’s why Lee encourages students to have a plan ready.

“So we’re urging students at department levels, program levels, school levels, college levels to have a plan,” Lee said. “They are going to have to do this anyway, the masking is the incremental piece to get us over the hump until we know that the data shows us it is safe.”