SUNY Oneonta reopens as the SUNY system ramps up COVID-19 testing

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oneonta reopened over the weekend, allowing students to move back into campus housing for testing and quarantining.

You may remember, the university had to close back in September after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The reopening comes as the SUNY system as a whole is expanding its testing capacity. Pre-semester COVID-19 testing is now required before the start of in-person classes on Feb. 1.

And all SUNY staff, faculty, and students who are on campus regularly will now be tested weekly.

One thing they won’t have this year is Spring Break.