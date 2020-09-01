SUNY Oneonta reports 68 new cases of coronavirus, new total 245

ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Oneonta confirmed 68 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of on-campus infections up to 245. The news came as 481 students screened on campus for COVID-19 this past Sunday.
On Sunday, it was announced the governor had deployed a “SWAT team” to help contain the cluster developing at the college.
As part of the response, three rapid-result testing sites opened in Oneonta on Wednesday.
In-person classes were suspended and campus activity was limited following the initial outbreak. SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris has instructed the college to shift to remote learning while quarantining measures are implemented and contact tracing takes place.
State guidance for infection rates on college campuses is available online.
