SUNY schools eliminating application fees for low-income high school students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - When it comes to addressing the governor's emergency powers, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says it's something his members are still discussing. The emergency powers granted in March during the beginning of the pandemic are set to expire April 30th. Heastie was asked if the emergency powers issue might be wrapped into a budget bill. "I think any of that's premature. I think right now, I don't get the sense that the members want to handle this in the budget," he said.

In the Senate two options have been discussed. Senate Majority leadership has talked about a proposal that would require a committee of legislators to approve the governor's emergency directives before they take effect. That proposal has been opposed by Republicans. Another bill by Democrat Senator Alessandra Biaggi would revoke the governor's emergency powers altogether. Yesterday Republicans introduced the text of that bill as a hostile amendment, but it failed.