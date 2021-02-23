SUNY schools eliminating application fees for low-income high school students

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY is making the college application process a little easier for families facing financial hardships.

Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that they are eliminating application fees for high school seniors from low-income households.

Malatras said the current application waiver process has created barriers for low-income families.

Students who qualify will be able to apply without a fee beginning March 1.

