Survey: 65% of NY farms, agribusinesses negatively affected by COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — A new survey said that 65 percent of New York farms and agricultural businesses have been negatively impacted, financially, by the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Farm Bureau conducted the informal survey in June, hearing from more than 500 members.

Key findings include 43 percent of farms losing sales during the pandemic, 37 percent of farms and related businesses dealing with cash-flow issues and almost half reducing spending for local vendors and suppliers.

The organization said the survey shows that no farm was untouched by the pandemic and economic fallout.