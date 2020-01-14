Suspect in Rockland County Hanukkah attack pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

MONSEY, NY (WSYR-TV) — The suspect in last month’s Hanukkah attack in Munsey has pleaded not guilty to five federal hate crime charges.

Police say Grafton Thomas injured six people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s house in Rockland County back on December 28.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thomas targeted the group because of their religion.

Prosecutors say they found handwritten journal entries in Grafton’s home with “anti-Semitic sentiments.”

In the wake of the attack, Governor Cuomo announced on Monday new funding to increase security in Monsey, but said that more needs to be done statewide.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “And we want more funding for more state police and the hate crimes unit. I want a domestic terrorism law that prosecutes what we saw in Monsey as what it was, which was a form of terrorism. When you attack a large number of people based on their religion, based on their race, you are a terrorist.”

Last week, Thomas pleaded not-guilty to state charges of attempted murder.

