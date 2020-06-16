Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Suspension of some New York State debt collections extended

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — New York State has renewed an order for the third time to suspend some state debt collections.

It has been suspended for an additional 30 days, until July 16. This involves the collection of medical and student debt referred to the Office of the Attorney General.

This includes debt owed to SUNY schools and state hospitals. The policy also suspends accruing interest for those accounts.

After the latest 30-day period, the Attorney General’s Office will look into if it needs to be extended again.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected