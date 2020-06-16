Suspension of some New York State debt collections extended

(WSYR-TV) — New York State has renewed an order for the third time to suspend some state debt collections.
It has been suspended for an additional 30 days, until July 16. This involves the collection of medical and student debt referred to the Office of the Attorney General.
This includes debt owed to SUNY schools and state hospitals. The policy also suspends accruing interest for those accounts.
After the latest 30-day period, the Attorney General’s Office will look into if it needs to be extended again.
