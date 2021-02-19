Sweeping nursing home reform legislation announced as part of 30-day amendments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Efforts to give state lawmakers more say into the Governor's emergency directives are in the works. The Governor's emergency powers granted by the legislature in March are due to expire April 30th. With that date coming up state lawmakers are looking to reassert the legislature into the process.

"I understand a year ago when we set up this unique situation there was a pandemic that was brand new, we were still trying to figure out how to deal with it. Government was required to act very quickly and nimbly and flexibly," said NYS Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris. But, he says his conference has come up with a way to make sure the legislature has more of a say in policy, while also having a structure where it can move quickly, without being bogged down by the legislative committee process in cases of emergency.