PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – The popular summertime flea market The Windmill is gearing up for an exciting opening day.

The Windmill Farm and Craft Market is set to open for its 36th season on April 29, 2023. The market, which has over 170 shops, vendors, or food stalls, has been busy getting the property ready and promoting the opening weekend on its social media.

Director of Operations Steve Wilson said that the market is excited, especially after adding a 4,600-square-foot, air-conditioned building chock full of new businesses. Plus, he said it’s modeled after a late-1800s, main-street style. It will be dedicated at 7:45 a.m. on opening day.

“We like to think you can do about anything you want,” Wilson said. The Windmill hosts live entertainment every weekend, as well as shopping options for anything from fresh produce and flowers to artisan crafts.

“Most people say that it is more than they ever could have imagined,” Wilson said. “We get comments like, ‘Gee, this is better than the State Fair!'”.

The Windmill at 3900 Rt 14A will be open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through mid-December. It will also be open on all Monday holidays, Independence Day, and Black Friday.