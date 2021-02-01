Thief tries to take Warhol painting at Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police confirmed an attempted robbery from the Andy Warhol collection at the Memorial Art Gallery on Sunday.
The MAG said it is investigating, but the artwork in question was not damaged and is safe at the gallery.
Season of Warhol is the largest presentation of the artist’s collection ever put on in Rochester.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App