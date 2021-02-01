Thief tries to take Warhol painting at Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police confirmed an attempted robbery from the Andy Warhol collection at the Memorial Art Gallery on Sunday.

The MAG said it is investigating, but the artwork in question was not damaged and is safe at the gallery.

Season of Warhol is the largest presentation of the artist’s collection ever put on in Rochester.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected