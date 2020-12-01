Thruway Authority Board of Directors approve toll changes

Cashless tolling is expected to begin on the NYS Thruway on November 14, 2020.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thruway Authority Board of Directors approved several changes to help facilitate cashless tolling across New York. The state converted to cashless tolling on Nov. 14.

The following changes will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.

The standard NY E-ZPass toll rate will become the base toll rate. Those using Tolls by Mail will see a 30% rate differential. Such differential toll rates have been standard practice among other systems that have converted to cashless tolling.

Establish a 15% rate differential for out-of-state E-ZPass customers

Clarify Board Policy that all transactions processed through a license plate image review will pay the Tolls by Mail rate

Implement a $2 administrative surcharge per billing statement for Tolls by Mail statements to support the administrative costs associated with processing transactions through the Tolls by Mail program

The Thruway Authority has also decided to increase the toll on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Passenger Vehicles:

Commuter E-ZPass Resident E-ZPass* Standard NY E-ZPass Out-of-State E-ZPass Tolls by Mail Current $3.00 $4.75 $4.75 $5.00 $5.00 2021 $3.15 $4.75 $5.25 $6.04 $6.83 2022 $3.45 $4.75 $5.75 $6.61 $7.48

Commercial Vehicles:

NY E-ZPass PEAK NY E-ZPass OFF-PEAK Out-of-State E-ZPass Tolls by Mail Current $32.75 $16.38 $32.75 $32.75 2021 $42.90 $21.45 $49.34 $55.77 2022 $55.77 $27.89 $64.14 $72.51

All drivers, regardless of residency, can sign up for a NY E-ZPass account at E-ZPassNY.com. E-ZPass On-the-Go tags can be purchased at 26 Thruway Service Areas system-wide, more than 800 locations across the state including participating grocery and convenience stores and government offices, DMV offices, and AAA retail stores.