Thursday marks the last day to renew licenses that expired in March

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All driver licenses and permits that expired March 1 of this year need to be renewed by Thursday, Dec. 3.

An extension announced last month allowed licenses to be valid until today to give drivers more time. But now the deadline is here.

Vehicle inspections, registrations, and non-driver ID needed to be renewed by Nov. 3, and are no longer valid if you have not renewed them yet.

If you still need to renew your license, you can visit the DMV website.

