LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a person of interest, in reference to a homicide case from March.

On the morning of March 5th, 2023, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address on Mill Street in the Town of Lansing, for what was initially reported as an “unattended death”. According to information in the press release, due to circumstances that were observed by the responding deputies, the Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the Tompkins County Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct a more thorough investigation into the death of 71-year-old Joseph F. West Jr. of Ithaca, N.Y.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office recently received the results from the forensic autopsy that was conducted at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton N.Y.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Larry R. Walrad Jr. age 52 of Lansing, N.Y. According to the Sheriff’s Office Walrad Jr. is a person of interest in the case. And a reminder that all persons listed as subjects or persons of interest are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

However, if the information you have includes a real-time location of Walrad, they ask that you call 911 immediately to report his location. You can also make reports anonymously, or call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 607-266-5420.