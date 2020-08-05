Tour Saratoga Race Course virtually on Saturday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is holding a free virtual tour of the iconic racecourse on Saturday.

In honor of Travers Day, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Foundation will tour Saratoga Race Course on Facebook Live. The tour will highlight the history and architecture of the venue, one of the oldest in the country. It will also include interviews with:

Jack Knowlton: Owner of 2020 Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law

David O’Rourke: Chief Executive Officer and President of NYRA

Matt Hurff: Preservation architect consultant for New York Racing Association

You don’t need a Facebook login to watch, and a video of the tour will be available after it ends.

(Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation)

“We are all missing being at the races this year, so at least we can bring the track to our community and show its unique character, which the Foundation works to retain for people to enjoy in the future,” said Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation President Adam Favro.

Dating to 1864, Traver’s Day is 1.25-mile “Midsummer Derby” for 3-year-olds. It’s the oldest major thoroughbred race in America and one of the biggest events in Saratoga Springs.