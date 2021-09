ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of I-490 East was closed Tuesday evening, after a tractor trailer rolled over in the roadway.

Three lanes were closed to traffic along 490 East approaching the Goodman Street exit. One lane remained open to rush hour traffic.

The roadway has since been cleared.

Investigators have not shared any information about the cause of the crash or any potential injuries.

Accident involving 18 wheeler here on 490 east. See it here laying on it’s side in the center and right lane. NYSP running one lane of traffic next to the road. More on @News_8 tonight from @ccjgarzone pic.twitter.com/Nad2F4Eqoc — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 31, 2021

