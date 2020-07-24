Trusted Traveler ban lifted for New Yorkers

State News
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The Trusted Traveler program is back for New Yorkers following a compromise over the state’s controversial Green Light Law. ‘

Thre Green Light Law prevented the sharing of state DMV records with federal law enforcement.

Soon after the law was passed, the federal government banned New Yorkers from using the program. 

As part of the compromise, the state changed the Green Light Law to allow for information sharing related to the Trusted Traveler program.

