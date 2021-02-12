‘Truth in Vaccination’ legislation introduced to prevent falsified COVID vaccinations

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, a county health department worker fills out a vaccination record card before administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The first coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you’ll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, legislators introduced a “Truth in Vaccination” bill that puts new criminal offenses on the books: first- and second-degree falsification of COVID-19 records. The bill would block misrepresenting COVID vaccination status, which can jeopardize public’s health.

“As with any crisis of the magnitude comparable to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to deter bad actors who may try to take advantage of a global health crisis for personal gain,” said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy. “Unfortunately, throughout the length of this crisis, we’ve seen a few incidents where bad actors have taken advantage of a rapidly developing situation to benefit themselves at the expense of others’ well-being.

The bill, from Fahy and State Sen. Anna Kaplan blocks individuals from intentionally falsifying or altering COVID vaccination record or digital passports. The higher tier, first-degree offense is aimed at medical professionals by criminalizing misconduct related to falsifying vaccination records.

“As governments and businesses work to find solutions to ease pandemic-era restrictions while keeping people safe, vaccination cards and digital vaccination passports are set to become an important tool to allow people to ease back into normal life and get our economy back on track,” Kaplan said. “If we are going to be relying on these records as a tool to help mitigate risk of community spread and create safe, COVID-free environments, it’s absolutely critical that we ensure the information on them is accurate, and that bad actors aren’t trying to game the system with counterfeit cards or apps.”