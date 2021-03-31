Turkey breaks into Erie County woman’s home, leaving damage in its path

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers helped out an Erie County woman after a wild turkey broke into her house and caused a mess.

The state DEC says the Erie County woman heard a loud crash and discovered a turkey had smashed through an upstairs bedroom window. She was able to confine the turkey in a bathroom.

The turkey flew around the room crashing into walls and shattering mirrors.

Two DEC officers were able to use a neighbor’s fishing net to capture the turkey and later free the bird outside.

The officers helped the woman clean up the turkey’s path of destruction.