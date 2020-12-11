TV series about musician Rick James to be produced in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new television series about Rick James is going to be made in Buffalo, the funk legend’s hometown.

It’s going to shoot at the new Buffalo Studios on South Park Avenue.

The project is being called “Brother’s Keeper” and it’s being made by Buffalo filmmaker Addison Henderson and Rick James’ brother LeRoi Johnson.

Buffalo Studios are on track to break ground this spring.

