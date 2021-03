BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police, along with Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies, are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Broome County home.

Police were called to a home on Hall Street in the Town of Union around 7 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. That’s when the two bodies were discovered.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no threat to the public.