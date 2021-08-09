Two dead after helicopter crash near Albany

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 7, at around 6:29 p.m., New York State Police in Washington County responded to a wooded area off West Valley Road in the town of Argyle for a report of a downed aircraft.

New York State Police said, 56-year-old Craig E. Seeley and his daughter, 34-year-old Katie M.Seeley, both of Argyle, were on board a civilian helicopter when it crashed into a wooded area.

Craig E. Seeley and Katie M. Seeley were killed in the crash. No one on the ground was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.