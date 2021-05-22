Two men killed in two separate Albany shootings; one an ‘unintended victim’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred Friday. City officials, including Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins, held a press conference to discuss what they called “senseless violence.”

The first shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of First and Quail Streets. Six people sustained gunshot wounds, and one man died from his injuries.

Police said the 35-year-old who died sustained a gunshot wound to the back. He was an “unintended victim,” police said.

The five other shooting victims walked into various hospitals with injuries. Three males, ages 23, 28 and 29, walked into Albany Medical Center. A 29-year-old male walked into Albany Memorial Hospital, and a 21-year-old male walked into Samaritan Hospital.

“One common theme that we are seeing with these homicides is that they’re involving young men who are not resolving conflicts in non-violent, peaceful ways,” Chief Hawkins said. “It’s traumatizing the community; it’s hurtful to this community; it’s very harmful to this community.”

A few hours later, around 6:30 p.m., a second shooting took place in the area of Central Avenue between Lexington and Henry Johnson Boulevard. Police said a 39-year-old man died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police said the two shootings are not related. Both remain under investigation.javascript:false

Mayor Sheehan thanked the New York State Police, FBI and Albany County Sheriff’s Office for their continued cooperation and commitment of resources to the city. She also said the Acting U.S. Attorney has committed to ensure at the federal level the city can prosecute those who are responsible using all options that are available.

“Our residents deserve to be safe. Our residents are traumatized by these random acts of senseless violence,” she said.

The city is also partnering with Trinity Alliance to hold a community trauma response from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at Swinburne Park. Outreach workers and those who specialize in treating trauma will be in attendance.

“We want our residents who have been traumatized by this, who are victimized every time there is violence in their community, to know that there is support there for them,” the mayor said.

Victory Church said it is offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to the shooting at First and Quail. Pastor Charlie Muller said the shots hit the JC Club. He said he will meet with the police chief about the intersection and how to prevent violence there.

Chief Hawkins also had one last message for those involved.

“We’re going to send a message to these individuals who are terrorizing our community — that there will be repercussions. We will not allow this community to be terrorized by, in most cases, these young men who have no regard for human life. Who are shooting indiscriminately in daytime hours and populated areas and vibrant neighborhoods. And have no regard for the harm that they’re causing to not just those who they are targeting but unintended victims.”

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact police.