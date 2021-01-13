U.S./Canada non-essential travel restrictions extended for 8th time

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United States Department of Homeland security has extended restrictions of non-essential travel.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday, January 12, that the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have extended the non-essential travel restrictions until February 21, 2021. This is the eighth time these restrictions have been extended by the DHS due to COVID-19.

These restrictions apply to the U.S.-Canadian “land border,” and has limited and will continue to limit “travel that is considered tourism or recreational.”

According to the DHS, they are working with both countries to keep essential trade travel open while limiting the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the Department stated that they are discussing the following with Canada and Mexico to “safely ease restrictions in the future and support U.S. border communities.”

The degree of health risk indicated in the @CDCgov Travel Health Notice

Public health conditions and travel restrictions in border communities

Local Customs and Border Patrol Officer staffing levels with increased traffic flows and possible COVID-19 quarantines.

The original travel restrictions were enacted on March 23, 2020, and extended again on April 21, 2020, May 20, 2020, June 16, 2020, July 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, September 24, 2020, and October 22, 2020.