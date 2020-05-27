Uber, Lyft drivers suing NYS for unpaid unemployment benefits

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Uber and Lyft drivers are suing New York State for unemployment benefits they haven’t received.

A federal lawsuit alleges the state has refused to pay or has delayed the payment of unemployment benefits for two months. Uber and Lyft drivers have been challenged as to whether they are employees or independent contractors under New York law. The drivers’ complaint alleges when drivers submitted their information, they were told they would be awarded zero dollars in benefits.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration says it is working with all parties to deliver unemployment benefits as quickly as possible.