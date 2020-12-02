University of Rochester Medical Center starts postponing nonessential surgeries

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With cases continuing to rise in the Finger Lakes region, the University of Rochester Medical Center is starting to postpone nonessential surgeries.

The hospital sent out an email to staff members this week, planning to meet on a daily basis to review surgeries and staffing.

They added that cases will only be postponed if doing so will not harm the patient.

