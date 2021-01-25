UPDATE: Victims in Pierrepont house fire confirmed deceased

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have provided an update regarding the fire that occurred in Pierrepont, New York on Sunday night.

New York State Police have confirmed that the two victims that were last reported in critical condition, Ricky A. Gollinger and Lena A. Gollinger, following a house fire, were pronounced deceased at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York.

Previously, New York State Police reported that troopers responded to a structure fire at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Two victims were located trapped inside the residence and were transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and later to SUNY Upstate.

The investigation is ongoing.

New York State Police provided this update on January 25, 2021.