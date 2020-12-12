US/Canada border to remain closed through Jan. 21

State News

by: News 4 Buffalo

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. borders with both Mexico and Canada will remain closed into the new year.

The announcement came from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

He says the border will remain open only for essential trade and travel. However, it will stay closed for everyone else through Jan. 21.

The border crossings have been closed since mid-March, as New York had its first serious spike in COVID-19 cases and extended month-to-month since then.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected