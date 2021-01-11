Utica business owner amongst rioters at the Capitol building last week

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — William Arthur Leary, owner of Estate Manufactured Housing Corp. located on Route 5 in Utica, told the Associated Press that he wanted to “show support” for President Trump.

He stated that he “does not trust mainstream media” and believes that election fraud led to the election being stolen from President Donald Trump.

“They treated us like animals,” Leary said. “They took all our phones. I didn’t get to make a phone call to tell anybody where I was.”

Leary denies that he was ever actually inside the Capitol building and claims that he was held for more than 24 hours, as well as his cellphone being confiscated.

He also says that he witnessed other detainees as well, including Kristina Malimon, a 28-year old woman, who had been separated and not allowed to translate for her mother, who primarily speaks Russian.

Eyewitness News reporters have attempted to contact Leary directly for a comment, but have not received a response at this time.