‘Vax and Scratch’ program extends to 10 NYS sites starting June 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the “Vax and Scratch” program will extend at 10 state mass vaccination sites starting June 7. The participating sites will be open through Friday, June 11.
The prize payout for this game is available below:
|1st
|$5,000,000
|2nd
|$50,000
|3rd
|$20,000
|4th
|$5,000
|5th
|$2,000
|6th
|$500
|7th
|$400
|8th
|$200
|9th
|$100
|10th
|$50
|11th
|$40
|12th
|$30
|13th
|$20
The ticket, which is sold by retailers across the state for $20, will be provided free to individuals 18+ who take their first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.
Sites participating in the program next week are:
CAPITAL REGION
Queensbury Aviation Mall – Sears
578 Aviation Road
Queensbury, NY
FINGER LAKES
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Rd
Henrietta, NY
LONG ISLAND
Jones Beach – Field 3
1 Ocean Pkwy
Wantagh, NY
Suffolk CCC – Brentwood
1001 Crooked Hill Rd
Brentwood, NY
MID-HUDSON
SUNY Orange
9 East Conkling Ave
Middletown, NY
Ulster Fairgrounds
249 Libertyville Rd
New Paltz, NY
MOHAWK VALLEY
SUNY Oneonta
108 Ravine Parkway
Oneonta, NY
NEW YORK CITY
Bay Eden Senior Center
1220 East 229th St
Bronx, NY
NORTH COUNTRY
SUNY Potsdam
44 Pierrepont Ave
Potsdam, NY
WESTERN NEW YORK
University at Buffalo South Campus
3435 Main St
Buffalo, NY