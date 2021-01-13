Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Fort Drum on Sunday

(WSYR-TV) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be visiting Fort Drum on Sunday, Jan. 17.
Once at Fort Drum, Pence will deliver remarks to 10th Mountain Division soldiers.
Many of those soldiers have recently returned from Afghanistan.
After their visit to Fort Drum on Sunday, they will return to Washington, D.C.
