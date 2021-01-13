Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence to visit Fort Drum on Sunday

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) -- The first COVID-19 vaccinations have been set up in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence Health System, SUNY Potsdam, the St. Lawrence County Board of Health and New York State have collaborated to establish the county's first public vaccination center. The fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam's Maxcy Hall was officially transformed on January 13 a mass vaccination location.