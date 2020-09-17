Visitors welcome as soon as Thursday as nursing home visitation guidelines are relaxed

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Families can visit loved ones in nursing homes after the New York State Department of Health released new guidelines on nursing home visitations.

Since March, nursing homes across the state stopped in-person visits. The only exeptions were end of life situations.

The new guidelines go into effect Thursday and make visitation a lot easier.

If there are not active COVID-19 cases inside a nursing facility within a 14-day period, the state Department of Health will allow visitors. This is a two week decrease from the previous state requirement.

Also, all visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within seven days before visiting.

“Really, where we are in New York State, and in nursing homes in particular, is the positivity rate is well below one percent, if not zero,” said Stephen hanse. CEO of NYS Health Facilities Association. “Throughout the state, we had maybe upwards 150 nursing homes who were able to open up visitations with the 28 day requirement. We anticipate that with the reduction to 14 days. It will at least double.”

One week ago, the state made the same 14-day COVID-free threshold change for visits to assisted living facilities.