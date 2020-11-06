Wanted Auburn man running pizza shop in Tennessee under fake name arrested

(WSYR-TV) — A Cayuga Man who was on the run was found running a pizza shop in Tennessee and arrested.

Deputy U.S. Marshalls arrested Anthony Ranauro, 34, in Winchester, Tennessee, where he opened up a pizza shop under a fake name.

The Auburn man was arrested last year for building nearly untraceable weapons with parts he ordered through the mail.

At the time in 2019, he was working as a guard for a private security company. Right before getting sentenced to three years in prison, he jumped bail and left town.

It was his interviews on the radio and in the newspaper promoting his Winchester pizza shop that caught the attention of detectives and led to his arrest.

Ranauro is now jailed in Tennessee and will be brought back to Cayuga County.