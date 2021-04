(WETM) - Gov. Cuomo announced the launch of the New York Clean Transportation Prizes program offering up to $85 million through three competitions for innovative global solutions to enhance clean transportation and mobility options and reduce harmful emissions across New York State with a focus on underserved communities. The competitions include the Clean Neighborhoods Challenge, the Electric Mobility Challenge, and the Electric Truck & Bus Challenge, with each run in two phases. Today's announcement supports Governor Cuomo's nation-leading clean energy and climate goals in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

"Supporting pioneering clean transportation and mobility solutions is imperative in our fight against climate change and our goal of electrifying the transportation sector," Governor Cuomo said. "This initiative helps to leverage forward-thinking strategies and enables clean transportation options in all communities to fight inequality. The competing teams will advance their most transformative ideas to lower carbon emissions, improve air quality, and create a lasting impact that benefits all New Yorkers."