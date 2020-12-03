WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo set to make an announcement at 3 p.m. State News Posted: Dec 3, 2020 / 02:38 PM EST / Updated: Dec 3, 2020 / 02:39 PM EST (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to make an announcement at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Click the player above to watch. More from NewsChannel 9: NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 13 Player Profile: Colt McCoy WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo set to make an announcement at 3 p.m. Six more deaths, 348 new COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County LISTEN: Adrian Autry previews SU/Niagara Thursday night For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App