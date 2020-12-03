WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo set to make an announcement at 3 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) is alerting New Yorkers to new text messaging scams seeking payments and sensitive personal information by offering fake grants, tax refunds, pandemic relief, and unemployment insurance payments.

“Throughout this public health crisis, scammers have been hard at work preying on unsuspecting New Yorkers,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, who oversees the Division of Consumer Protection. “This latest batch of scams prey on New Yorkers seeking pandemic relief by spoofing official government agencies. I urge all New Yorkers to be extra diligent and follow simple steps to keep your money and personal information safe.”