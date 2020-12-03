WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo set to make an announcement at 3 p.m.

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to make an announcement at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Click the player above to watch.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected