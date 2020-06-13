NYS sees lowest amount of COVID-19 deaths since crisis began, New Yorkers must stay disciplined

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced record low numbers for the state regarding the COVID-19 crisis, during his press briefing on Saturday.
According to the New York State Health Department, there were 1,734 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, this is the lowest number of hospitalizations since March 20.
The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in New York State, but it’s at the lowest rate the state has seen since the crisis began. Cuomo said the state sadly lost another 32 lives to COVID-19 on Friday, but that is the lowest total since the crisis began in New York State.
Regarding the decline in deaths, Governor Cuomo said, “We have tamed the beast, we are now 180 degrees on the other side.”
