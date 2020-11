ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released an update on the state's coronavirus response. He said the statewide record for single-day tests has been broken yet again in the face of the autumn spike in cases. Officials reported 203,721 coronavirus tests on Thursday.

"We are testing more than just about any other state in the nation, reaching new record highs in the number of tests we perform in a single day," Cuomo said. "The other good news is our infection rate is one of the lowest in the nation. The bad news is we are in the midst of a sea of COVID rising around us."