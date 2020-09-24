WATCH: Governor Andrew Cuomo to make an announcement at 11:30 a.m. State News Posted: Sep 24, 2020 / 11:10 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 24, 2020 / 11:10 AM EDT NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to hold a briefing and make an announcement at 11:30 a.m. from New York City. Click the player above to see what he has to say.
