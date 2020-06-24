NY, NJ, CT issue joint travel advisory

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement on Wednesday with neighboring Governors Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut. The three states issued a travel advisory that says people traveling by air to the three states from other states with high infection rates must be put in a 14-day quarantine.

“It’s smart. I’m glad we’re doing things together,” Cuomo said.

The states will use a formula that says if the infection rate of a state is over 10% over the previous seven days, travelers from those states must be put under a 14-day quarantine.

“This is a smart thing to do, We’ve taken these three states through hell and back and the last thing we need to do is subject our people to another flare-up,” Gov. Murphy said. “Do the right thing, take the 14 days in self-quarantine.”

“It came on a jet airplane, but it’s not going to leave on an airplane,” Gov. Lamont said. “This is what we’ve got to do to keep our states, regions safe.”